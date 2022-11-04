‘The Biggest Threat To Democracy Is Biden Being In the White House’ Says Herschel Walker

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker has responded to President Biden’s Wednesday night speech cranking up the anti-Trump rhetoric ahead of midterms.

During his speech, Biden slammed the GOP and declared that the “extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party” was a threat to democracy.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Thursday Walker said it was Biden who threatened democracy because of the way his administration and Democrats’ handled of crime in America.

He said that the President’s speech didn’t go down too well because the “biggest threat to the democracy is Joe Biden being in the White House”

Walker then added that: “the biggest threat in democracy is with Senator Warnock and Joe Biden with this high inflation. And that’s a threat to democracy right there. The biggest threat to democracy is the crime that they’ve let come on the streets. And all this has happened in less than two years that they’ve been in, at the White House. And I think that is sad. I think it’s a shame. That’s one reason I decided to run because it’s time for a change, doesn’t seem that they care about this country.”