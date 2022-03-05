The Biden’s Helped Neo-Nazis Rise to Power in Ukraine

For the last decade, billionaire Oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky has funded the rise of neo-nazi’s in Ukraine in collusion with the Biden family, and helped install puppet President Volodymyr Zelensky to wage an unholy war against Putin’s Russia.

The current Russia-Ukraine conflict is being presented by the elite and mainstream media as “Russian aggression” towards “innocent” Ukraine who we are being told are just as liberal as the rest of us.

There’s one problem with this theory: It is completely false.

Below is a timeline with references detailing how Ukraine, with the aid of the U.S., became a full-blown Nazi state whose sole purpose was to stop Putin from thwarting their fascist plans for Europe:

President Putin Hates Globalism & Nazi Ideology

As has been documented numerous times, Russian President Vladimir Putin hates Nazi’s and has told Jews concerned by rising anti-Semitisim in countries like Ukraine that they are welcome in Russia anytime:

European Jews concerned by anti-Semitism are officially welcome in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday. “Let them come to us!” Putin told a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow with leaders of the European Jewish Congress. “During the Soviet period they were leaving the country, and now they should return.” Politico, 2016

Ukrainians Are Neo Nazis – But Nobody’s Allowed To Talk About It

For a number of years, the regime in Ukraine has become more and more sympathic with Nazi collaborators and ideology. In April, 2015, Ukraine passed laws rehabilitating Nazi’s who had carried out ethnic mass murder during World War II, while banning all communist symbols in the country. This continued through 2017 where Soviet statues were torn down while Nazi ones were cleaned up and promoted throughout the country.

A growing number of Nazi activists were encouraged to take up arms and fight Russia, who consistently and passionately fought to save Ukraine from spiralling down this dark, fascist path. August 18, 2017. #Kyiv, #Ukraine. Children`s military camp Azovets. Volunteers of #Azov battalion teach young Ukrainians to defend their country – while also exposing them to the far right-wing ideology. #UkraineRussianWar #NATO #Europe https://t.co/A4svNV9mDq pic.twitter.com/CgXRSWN7QB — Senrik (@senrik6) March 5, 2022 The ever-growing number of radicalised young Ukrainians joining these Nazi military groups became more and more vocal about their sheer hatred of the Jewish population: Dmitry claimed not to be a Nazi, but waxed lyrical about Adolf Hitler as a military leader, and believes the Holocaust never happened. After speaking with dozens of its fighters and embedding on several missions during the past week in and around the strategic port city of Mariupol, the Guardian found many of them to have disturbing political views, and almost all to be intent on “bringing the fight to Kiev” when the war in the east is over. The Guardian, 2014

Obama/Biden Armed and Trained the Nazi’s of Ukraine Remember when Obama and Biden were arming and supporting ISIS terrorists in Syria? Now they are supporting Nazis in the Ukraine. When the U.S. learned of a growing Nazi movement in Ukraine, the war chest was opened and military assistance and training poured out. Much like how the U.S. helped arm and train ISIS, the U.S. helped arm and train the Nazi’s so they could fight off the “evil” Russians:

The US Army will begin training Ukraine National Guard battalioons on April 20 at a site in western Ukraine, near the Polish border, according to an announcement made Sunday by the country’s interior minister, Arsen Avakov. “American commandos, numbering 290, will come to Yavoriv training ground, Lviv region, on April 20,” Avakov wrote on Facebook. “This is where a long-term military exercise of 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team of the US Army and combat units of the National Guard will be held.” Wsws.org, 2015

Congress is reported to have recently repealed its ban on a Ukrainian militia accused of being neo-Nazi, opening the way for American military assistance. Jpost.com, 2016

These activists had no shame in admitting to the mainstream media that they were Nazi’s:

In an interview with USA TODAY, he admitted he is a Nazi and said with a laugh that no more than half his comrades are fellow Nazis. He said he supports strong leadership for Ukraine, like Germany during World War II. USA Today

Ukrainian Nazi’s Beheaded Russians ISIS-Style – While the Media Looked the Other Way

While the U.S. were actively training and arming the Nazi militants in Ukraine, Russians were being beheaded “ISIS-style” for attempting to save the country from descending into full-blown fascism:

Groups of right-wing Ukrainian nationalists are committing war crimes in the rebel-held territories of Eastern Ukraine, according to a report from Amnesty International, as evidence emerged in local media of the volunteer militias beheading their victims. Armed volunteers who refer to themselves as the Aidar battalion “have been involved in widespread abuses, including abductions, unlawful detention, ill-treatment, theft, extortion, and possible executions”, Amnesty said. Newsweek, 2014

Nazi’s Appointed to Official Positions in Ukraine

Things took a sinister turn in November 2014, when Vadim Troyam, a proud Nazi, was appointed as Head of Kiev Police by Arsen Avakov – Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs:

The newly appointed police chief for the Ukrainian province in which Kiev is located came under fire on Monday after it was alleged that he had past ties with a neo-Nazi organization.Vadim Troyan was appointed to head the Kiev Oblast regional police on October 31 by Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who feted him on Facebook as a respected commander whose like would form “the basis of a new national police force.” Jerusalem Post, 2014

How Did the Neo Nazis Take Over Ukraine in Such a Short Space of Time?

For the Nazis to take control of the Ukraine successfully, two things had to happen: President Yanukovych had to be overthrown and Nazi sympathisers Arsen Avakov and Oleksandr Turchynov had to take control. And that’s precisely what happened in February, 2014:

Following bloody clashes between protesters and police in central Kiev, which saw over 80 killed and hundreds injured between 18 and 21 February, leaders from Germany, France and Poland negotiated a deal with the crumbling Yanukovich regime. The EU-mediated agreement envisaged forming a ‘national unity’ government, holding presidential and prime ministerial elections in November and re-instating the 2004 constitution, which would strip the presidency of some key powers. But the agreement quickly collapsed as the right-wing opposition, which includes ultra-nationalists and fascistic elements, went on the offensive and pushed their advantage home. Parliament impeached Yanukovich and appointed the Fatherland Party figures, Arsen Avakov and Oleksandr Turchynov, as Interior Minister and Speaker of the Rada (parliament). Turchynov, a close ally of former prime minister Yulia Tymosehnko, who parliament released from prison on 22 February, is also Acting President. Turchynov is attempting to form a new coalition government this week and new presidential elections will be held on 25 May. Arrest warrants were issued for Yanukovich and other former ministers. Socialist Alternatitve, 2014

Who Is Ihor Kolomoisky?

Billionaire Oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, a prominent Democratic donor, bankrolled the Nazi take-over of Ukraine while doing shady business deals with the Biden family behind the scenes:

He is the billionaire Ukrainian oligarch who offered a bounty of $10,000 for the capture of any Russian “saboteur” and bolstered his country against the advance of Moscow-backed separatistes. Ihor Kolomoisky was appointed governor of Dnipropetrovsk region in south-east Ukraine last year and poured millions of dollars into volunteer battalioons that headed out to fight rebel militia to the east. Telegraph, 2015

Amnesty International has reported that the Aidar battalion — also partially funded by Kolomoisky — committed war crimes, including illegal abductions, unlawful detention, robbery, extortion and even possible executions. Reuters, 2015

The Biden’s Are in Business With Ihor Kolomoisky

Buckle up. Things are about to get really shady.

Hunter Biden’s corrupt ties to Ukraine energy firm Burisma Holdings made international headlines last year when it emerged that the Biden family leveraged their position within the US government to massively enrich themselves while jeopardizing national security:

Richard [Smith] did a deep dive into the dodgy appointment of Hunter Biden and then Secretary of State John Kerry’s long-standing bundler, Devon Archer, to the board of Burisma Holdings. Richard quickly got past the noteworthy fact that Biden Jr. was being paid quite a lot for no relevant expertise and no investment in the company…so what was he being paid for, exactly? So who is behind these big director payoffs payouts? Richard found some bread crumbs that pointed to Burisma being owned by Privat Group, a conglomerate controlled by the Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. MRonline, 2015

After former president Barack Obama made then-Vice President Joe Biden his “point man” in Ukraine, the Veep sent $3 billion in aid to Ukraine, and Burisma Holdings—where his son Hunter sat on the board—was implicated in the disappearance of $1.8 billion of that money. The notoriously corrupt Burisma has been under investigation on and off for years for various financial crimes. Blaze TV scrutinized a Feb. 26 letter from the Latvian government to the Ukrainians, which, according to Beck, led his team to follow the money to Kolomoisky, whose firm, Privat Group, also happens to be the controlling shareholder of Burisma. The Tennessee Star

Ihor Kolomoisky Helped President Volodymyr Zelensky Rise to Power Zelensky was one of Kolomoisky’s apprentices, and was trained at a young age to continue his work on the Nazification of the country: More ominous still is Zelensky’s failure to dispel the impression that he is the junior partner of Ihor Kolomoisky, an oligarch accused of corporate raiding, money laundering and fraud. Indeed, Zelensky chose to double-down following his election as president in April by promoting Kolomoisky’s lawyer, Andriy Bogdan, from campaign manager to head of presidential administration, the second most powerful post in the country. Bogdan is said to wield extraordinary influence within the president’s office. A significant number of Zelensky’s new MPs also have known links to Kolomoisky through his media empire and his political movement the Ukrainian Association of Patriots (UKROP). Zelensky is a puppet who was first auditioned for the role of Ukraine President by Kolomoisky when he appeared as a comedian on one of the oligarch’s TV stations:

TIU is a renewable energy company that says it was the first to invest in Ukraine under the Canadian-Ukrainian Free Trade Agreement that came into effect in 2017. The company commissioned a 10.5 megawatt solar station in Nikopol in January 2018, earning plaudits from President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has ties to Kolomoisky and rose to fame as a comedian on a television station owned by the oligarch. Foreign Lobby, 2021

Colonel Douglas MacGregor describes Zelensky as a puppet who unnecessarily puts Ukrainian lives at risk https://t.co/9B1EkztW7s pic.twitter.com/WYAiW8yupf — Echo Chamber (@echo_chamberz) March 5, 2022

Is Biden a Nazi?

Joe Biden has a long and colorful history of making “accidental” racist remarks. But given his ties to literal neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine and his support for their rise to power, is it possible that the racist truth about Biden is hiding in plain sight?

In 2010, he warmly eulogized Sen. Robert Byrd, a former Exalted Cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, saying he was “one of my mentors” and that “the Senate is a lesser place for his going.” In 2007, he referred to Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.” In 2006, he said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.” Way back in 1977, he said that forced busing to desegregate schools would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle.” Heritage.org, 2021

Fast forward to March 2022 and Biden is supporting a Nazi regime in Eastern Europe, propping up a Ukranian president playing the role of Adolf Hitler to Putin’s Winston Churchill.

By issuing punishing economic sanctions designed to drive Russia to bankruptcy and famine, Biden is also revealing the sadistic streak that those who have had the misfortune of knowing him personally have long warned about.

Given Biden’s racialist track record, should we be surprised? When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.