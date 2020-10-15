“The Bidens Got Rich While Americans Got Robbed” Says President Trump

President Trump has reacted to new evidence showing that Joe Biden met with foreign interests represented by his son Hunter Biden.

“The Bidens got rich while Americans got robbed” Trump said during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

Breitbart reports: The president cited the bombshell New York Post story uncovering emails sent from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to Hunter Biden, thanking him for helping arrange a meeting with his father.

Hunter Biden received between $50,000 and $83,000 a month from Burisma to sit on the board.

“The Biden family treated the vice presidency as a for-profit corporation flying around the globe collecting millions of dollars from China and Ukraine and Russia and other countries,” Trump said.

The president also referred to a Senate report revealing that the former Moscow mayor’s wife, Yelena Baturina, wrote a check to Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC for $3.5 million in 2014.

“The wife of the mayor of Moscow wrote Hunter a check for 3.5 million dollars in cash while his father gave away the store to Russia, including Crimea – Remember Crimea?” Trump asked, referring to former President Barack Obama’s administration allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex Crimea in 2014.

Trump used the report to condemn “swamp” politicians like Biden, who spent 47 years in Washington.

“Politicians like Joe Biden keep bleeding this country dry,” Trump said.

He also referred to reports that Joe Biden’s brother James Biden’s construction firm received a contract worth more than a billion dollars to build houses in Iraq.

“Take a look at the whole family. It’s a corrupt family,” Trump said. “Joe Biden personifies the selfish and corrupt globalist who got rich and powerful at your expense.”