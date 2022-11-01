The Atlantic Calls for ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ To ‘Forgive the Elites’ for What They Did to Us During COVID

The Atlantic magazine, which recently called for unvaccinated people to be treated like terrorists, is now urging the public to forgive the elite for what they “did and said” during the dark days of the COVID lockdowns.

NEW – The Atlantic publishes a call for amnesty rather than accountability for what has been done to people during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/sK3TYOxPBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 31, 2022

Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID. By Emily Oster

OCTOBER 31, 2022, 6 AM ET In April 2020, with nothing else to do, my family took an enormous number of hikes. We all wore cloth masks that I had made myself. We had a family hand signal, which the person in the front would use if someone was approaching on the trail and we needed to put on our masks. Once, when another child got too close to my then-4-year-old son on a bridge, he yelled at her “SOCIAL DISTANCING!” These precautions were totally misguided. In April 2020, no one got the coronavirus from passing someone else hiking. Outdoor transmission was vanishingly rare. Our cloth masks made out of old bandanas wouldn’t have done anything, anyway. But the thing is: We didn’t know.

Informationliberation.com reports: Correction: you didn’t know.

Plenty of people spoke out against the regime’s response to covid and were silenced, censored and smeared for it.

I have been reflecting on this lack of knowledge thanks to a class I’m co-teaching at Brown University on COVID. We’ve spent several lectures reliving the first year of the pandemic, discussing the many important choices we had to make under conditions of tremendous uncertainty.

How come none of the people who were right about this from the very beginning, like Dr. Ron Paul for example, are being invited to teach at our top universities? How come they’re being censored, silenced and blacklisted for being right while those who were wrong about everything are getting promoted?

Some of these choices turned out better than others. To take an example close to my own work, there is an emerging (if not universal) consensus that schools in the U.S. were closed for too long: The health risks of in-school spread were relatively low, whereas the costs to students’ well-being and educational progress were high. The latest figures on learning loss are alarming. But in spring and summer 2020, we had only glimmers of information. Reasonable people—people who cared about children and teachers—advocated on both sides of the reopening debate. Another example: When the vaccines came out, we lacked definitive data on the relative efficacies of the Johnson & Johnson shot versus the mRNA options from Pfizer and Moderna. The mRNA vaccines have won out. But at the time, many people in public health were either neutral or expressed a J&J preference. This misstep wasn’t nefarious. It was the result of uncertainty.

Just ignore all the lies the government told you about vaccine effectiveness and the fact these experimental shots were mandated for men, women and children!

Pfizer’s original vaccine trial which contained 1200 participants with evidence of prior infection, showed no benefit from their shots for those who had evidence of prior infection. @CDCgov lied, said study showed it was 92% efficacious for those w/ evidence of prior infection. pic.twitter.com/cu6STvvg2f — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 31, 2022

Fauci funded study in NE Journal of Medicine finds 8 serious adverse events among 1700 toddlers given the mRNA shots!



Zero in the placebo group.



Significant risk of serious adverse event for vax of dubious efficacy for a virus that poses only a small risk for ages 6-23 months. pic.twitter.com/yY7UPtBWLy — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 29, 2022

There’s nothing “nefarious” about forcing people to get injected with experimental, foreign substances with zero long-term testing!

Obviously some people intended to mislead and made wildly irresponsible claims. Remember when the public-health community had to spend a lot of time and resources urging Americans not to inject themselves with bleach? That was bad. Misinformation was, and remains, a huge problem. But most errors were made by people who were working in earnest for the good of society.

Remember when the CDC said the “vaccines” would stop the spread of covid and hid their data on vaccine effectiveness for fear it could be “misinterpreted” to show the shots were ineffective?

Remember how Pfizer said their shot was 100% effective at preventing covid?

Given the amount of uncertainty, almost every position was taken on every topic. And on every topic, someone was eventually proved right, and someone else was proved wrong. In some instances, the right people were right for the wrong reasons. In other instances, they had a prescient understanding of the available information.

You were “right for the wrong reasons!?!”

You just can’t make this s**t up!

The people who got it right, for whatever reason, may want to gloat. Those who got it wrong, for whatever reason, may feel defensive and retrench into a position that doesn’t accord with the facts. All of this gloating and defensiveness continues to gobble up a lot of social energy and to drive the culture wars, especially on the internet. These discussions are heated, unpleasant and, ultimately, unproductive. In the face of so much uncertainty, getting something right had a hefty element of luck. And, similarly, getting something wrong wasn’t a moral failing. Treating pandemic choices as a scorecard on which some people racked up more points than others is preventing us from moving forward.

Can’t you plebs just ignore all the crimes we committed and move on already?

We have to put these fights aside and declare a pandemic amnesty. We can leave out the willful purveyors of actual misinformation while forgiving the hard calls that people had no choice but to make with imperfect knowledge. Los Angeles County closed its beaches in summer 2020. Ex post facto, this makes no more sense than my family’s masked hiking trips. But we need to learn from our mistakes and then let them go. We need to forgive the attacks, too. Because I thought schools should reopen and argued that kids as a group were not at high risk, I was called a “teacher killer” and a “génocidaire.” It wasn’t pleasant, but feelings were high. And I certainly don’t need to dissect and rehash that time for the rest of my days.

You poor thing. It must have been so hard for you to be called a mean name on the internet.

Maybe you should talk to the people who were fired from their jobs for refusing to take the shots?

Maybe you should talk to those who were injured permanently from taking the shots they were assured were “safe and effective?”

How about giving a voice to the families of those who died after receiving them?

Moving on is crucial now, because the pandemic created many problems that we still need to solve.



Student test scores have shown historic declines, more so in math than in reading, and more so for students who were disadvantaged at the start. We need to collect data, experiment, and invest. Is high-dosage tutoring more or less cost-effective than extended school years? Why have some states recovered faster than others? We should focus on questions like these, because answering them is how we will help our children recover.

You’re still trying to force these failing vaccines on children.

Many people have neglected their health care over the past several years. Notably, routine vaccination rates for children (for measles, pertussis, etc.) are way down. Rather than debating the role that messaging about COVID vaccines had in this decline, we need to put all our energy into bringing these rates back up. Pediatricians and public-health officials will need to work together on community outreach, and politicians will need to consider school mandates. The standard saying is that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. But dwelling on the mistakes of history can lead to a repetitive doom loop as well. Let’s acknowledge that we made complicated choices in the face of deep uncertainty, and then try to work together to build back and move forward.

What a load of crap.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was right when she said earlier this month that the unvaccinated are “the most discriminated against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.”

At her inaugural press conference, Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith says the unvaccinated are "the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime." pic.twitter.com/l5Un8A9gzz — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 11, 2022

This was true “systemic discrimination,” unlike the fake hoax you liars in the media push, and it was an unspeakable crime.

The Atlantic in Aug 2021 called for the unvaccinated to be put on the No-Fly List and fired from their jobs.

“Flying is not a right, and the case for restricting it to vaccinated people is straightforward: The federal government is the sole entity that can regulate the terms and conditions of airline safety,” former Obama Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem wrote in The Atlantic last year. “Nobody has a constitutional right to attend The Lion King on Broadway or work at Disney or Walmart.”

You don’t have the right to declare a “pandemic amnesty” and we sure as hell are not going to grant you the privilege of being forgiven.

There’s not going to be any “forgiveness” until the perpetrators of this fraud are put in prison.

We will never forgive and never forget!