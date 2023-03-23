‘The Age Of AI Has Begun’ Says Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is extremely optimistic about artificial intelligence and its promise to speed up innovation.

In a blog post titled: “The Age of AI has begun”, Gates discussed the upcoming paradigm shift in technology, saying he believes that the development of artificial intelligence (AI) is the most important technological advance in decades.

He believes the technology can free resources and improve access to healthcare and education in countries that lack it if governments and philanthropies introduce the right policies and direct funds where they are most needed.

The billionaire also considers AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, to be one of two technologies that have been truly revolutionary

InfoWars reports: Gates wrote, “I’ve seen two demonstrations of technology that struck me as revolutionary.”

“The first time was in 1980, when I was introduced to a graphical user interface—the forerunner of every modern operating system, including Windows,” he said.

Gates said the second big surprise came last year with the impressive advancement in OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone,” he said. “It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other.”

Gates said he’s been in contact with OpenAI since 2016 and last year challenged the team to train the chatbot to pass the Advanced Placement biology exam. A few months later, he said the bot could pass a college-level biology course.

After seeing the results, Gates began to contemplate the future and how AI will be intertwined with humans on a day-to-day basis, just like computers and smartphones.

This inspired me to think about all the things that AI can achieve in the next five to 10 years.”

Gates has emerged as a significant player in the AI arms race, as Microsoft, the company he founded, has pledged over $10 billion in funding to OpenAI.

However, like any new technology, there’s always a concern. Gates addressed some of those issues:

“Any new technology that’s so disruptive is bound to make people uneasy, and that’s certainly true with artificial intelligence. I understand why—it raises hard questions about the workforce, the legal system, privacy, bias, and more.”