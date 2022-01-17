The “270 Doctors Call Out Joe Rogan” Story Is Fake: “They Are NOT Real Doctors”

The “270 doctors” who recently declared Joe Rogan as a “menace to public health” aren’t actually real doctors, according to a new investigation.

The mainstream media gleefully propagated misinformation about Rogan last week after Rolling Stone broke the fake news story with a headline entitled: “Doctors Demand Spotify Puts an End to Covid Lies on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’” BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

‘Menace to public health’: 270 doctors call out Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast https://t.co/DhXJ0OPl10 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 14, 2022

Doctors urge Spotify to stop "enabling" Joe Rogan to "damage public trust in scientific research" https://t.co/y6khzW2ulJ — Salon (@Salon) January 16, 2022

Substack.com reports: Yes, the media and Big Tech want to create the image of a hundreds-strong coalition of medical doctors who are genuinely concerned about Joe Rogan’s conversations on his massive platform.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine," the doctors said in the letter.



Rogan has been a regular subject of controversy at Spotify.



https://t.co/5jTXPXw3gV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 16, 2022

Twitter even got in on the propaganda campaign against Rogan, adding this “medical experts” letter to their curated headlines section.

Well, I reviewed this open letter, and it turns out that only around 100 of the 270+ signatories to the letter are people with qualified medical degrees. And a large chunk of that 100 or so medical doctors are MDs employed at universities who are not in fact practitioners of medicine.

Yet part of the letter reads:

“As physicians, we bear the arduous weight of a pandemic that has stretched our medical systems to their limits and only stands to be exacerbated by the anti-vaccination sentiment woven into this and other episodes of Rogan’s podcast.”

Paradoxically, the disseminators of this petition are guilty of the very misinformation label that they’ve attached to Rogan. In fact, neither of the two reported co authors of the letter — Jessica Rivera and Ben Rein — possess medical degrees. Rivera holds a master’s degree and Rein is a PhD academic who researches psychiatry.

The letter denouncing Joe Rogan and pressuring Spotify to censor his speech has all kinds of random signatories. By my count, the letter is signed by over 50 PhD academics, around 60 college professors, 29 nurses, 10 students, 4 medical residents, and even a handful of… science podcasters.

The letter, which uses the word misinformation nine times in five paragraphs, concludes with a call for Spotify to censor Rogan as part of a policy to “moderate misinformation on the platform.”