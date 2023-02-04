Thailand to BAN Pfizer After Thai Princess Falls Into a Coma Following Booster Jab

Just days after receiveing her covid booster jab, the daughter of the king of Thailand collapsed and fell into a coma.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who is the potential heir to the Thai throne, is in a grave condition weeks after she collapsed.
Some reports suggest she had suffered a heart attack though her family were told she likely suffered a bacterial infection. None the less, six weeks later and the princess is still in a coma and being kept alive by machines.
The Royal Family have now been alerted to the fact that the princess has most likely been a victim of the jab.
Top Thai authorities including advisors to the King have been in discussions with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi and are preparing to have the Pfizer contracts declared null and void according to reports:
If this happens Thailand will beacome the first country to make the contract null and void, meaning that Pfizer will become responsible for all vaccine injuries.
Is the official narrative finally collapsing?
