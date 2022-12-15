Thai Princess, Whose Father Profits From Covid Vaccines, Collapses Suddenly From Heart Attack

The fully vaccinated daughter of the King of Thailand is on life support after suffering a heart attack while jogging with her dogs. According to local reports, the prognosis for Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, is “grim” and she is not expected to survive.

The princess, who was known for her health and fitness, was running during a military dog training exercise when she collapsed and lost consciousness in the Khao Yai National Park in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, central Thailand, last night. Medical experts agree it is rare for someone so young, who clearly has the best medical care, to suffer this kind of heart problem.

The princess, who was being lined up as the successor to her father King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was airlifted from the Pack Chong Nana Hospital to the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok in the early hours of this morning.

Thai royal expert Andrew MacGregor Marshall, an author and lecturer, said her prognosis was “very grim” and that the pro-vaccine monarchy – which punishes critics with prison – could be thrown into chaos.

She is just 44 so it’s very unusual that she would have heart failure but this is what my sources are telling me.



Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s father, the controversial King Vajiralongkorn, has been profiting from the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Thailand.

As the owner of the Thai pharmaceutical company Siam Bioscience, the king’s pockets have been lined to the tune of 4,650% profits since the company started producing AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

Reuters report:

Thai drugmaker Siam Bioscience, owned by the country’s king, reported a near 50-fold increase in annual profit in 2021, when it began producing AstraZeneca Plc’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, government data shows. The company is part of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s vast fortune, which includes land and property estimated at between $30 billion and $60 billion. Founded in 2009 by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to produce biopharmaceuticals and improve public health, the company had since been loss-making and reported its first profit only in 2020 of 35.7 million baht ($995,000). Its business improved sharply last year, as it began manufacturing vaccines for the first time. Profit soared a whopping 4,650% to 1.69 billion baht and revenues increased by 1,500% to a record 4.9 billion baht, aided by its contract to manufacture 200 million doses of the Anglo-Swedish firm’s COVID-19 vaccine. The deal came under fire from a prominent Thai opposition politician who questioned why the contract went to a company that was owned by the king and had never made vaccines before.

Will there be a proper autopsy?

Unfortunately, it is unlikely there will be an autopsy with the proper tests because it would threaten the vaccine program worldwide. There will be tremendous pressure NOT to know what killed her.

Also, the Thai royal family isn’t going to want to look bad for pushing the vaccine on its subjects.

If there is not a proper autopsy to find the true cause of death, that pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

However, the royal family could easily ensure that the autopsy shows nothing by threatening the people doing the examination, so I’m not sure that even if they did an autopsy it would be above board. So the sudden deaths will continue.