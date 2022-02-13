Thai Health Authorities Tell Couples To Wear Face Masks During Sex

Health authorities in Thailand fear that a sex boom on Valentine’s Day could cause a Covid surge

As such the Thai government has recommended using face masks and to avoid certain positions while making love.

Thai authorities have advised couples to cover their faces s to prevent “deep kissing,” and say that face-to-face positions during sex should also be avoided too due to the risk of Covid.

Lovers have also been told to take antigen tests before having sex.

According to RT: The romantic occasion is popular in Thailand, with many couples wishing to wed on the day. But as coronavirus cases rise in the kingdom, the authorities have become concerned about certain Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“Covid isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, but catching Covid is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva,” Bureau of Reproductive Health Director Bunyarit Sukrat told AFP, adding that “wearing face masks while having sex” might decrease the risk. He also advised avoiding “face-to-face sex positions and deep kissing.”

His recommendations follow similar advice from the country’s Department of Health. Its head, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, also expressed support for the use of a mobile app that assesses the risk of Covid exposure in restaurants, and for performing a rapid antigen test before making love.