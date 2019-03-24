Texts Show Obama Was Briefed on Deep State Spying of Trump

Newly released FBI texts reveal that the Obama White House were directly briefed on the illegal spying of opposition candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Text messages between former FBI attorney Lisa Page and fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tell the story:

The most significant Page-McCabe communications made plain the DOJ’s worries that the FISA application to surveil Trump aide Carter Page was based on a potentially biased source — and underscored the FBI’s desire to press on.

Fox News is told the texts were connected to the ultimately successful Page application, which relied in part on information from British ex-spy Christopher Steele – whose anti-Trump views are now well-documented – and cited Page’s suspected Russia ties. In its warrant application, the FBI assured the FISA court on numerous occasions that other sources independently corroborated Steele’s claims but did not clearly state that Steele worked for a firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

However, while Page and McCabe are refusing to clarify, it appears Obama was directly briefed on the matter:

On Oct. 14, 2016, Page again wrote to McCabe, this time concerning a meeting with the White House.

“Just called,” Page said to McCabe. “Apparently the DAG [Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates] now wants to be there, and WH wants DOJ to host. So we are setting that up now. … We will very much need to get Cohen’s view before we meet with her. Better, have him weigh in with her before the meeting. We need to speak with one voice, if that is in fact the case.” (“Cohen” is likely then-Deputy CIA Director David Cohen.)

McCabe responded within the hour: “Thanks. I will reach out to David.” On Oct. 19, Page wrote to McCabe that the “meeting with WH counsel is finally set up.”

Neither Lisa Page nor McCabe responded to Fox News’ inquiries as to whether the meeting was designed to brief the White House on the FISA application or some other matter.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The truth is now finally being exposed, and the cockroaches are scattering.

New Texts Show the Obama White House Was Briefed About Illegally Spying on the Trump Campaign. THAT’S OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. #LockThemUp https://t.co/DKjcuTmt7v — Put Socialism On Trial (@ScottRickhoff) March 22, 2019

What was Obama’s motive? Simple, he knew if he did that for Hillary, he’d own the next President of the United States, and could blackmail her with the truth till the end of time. It literally would have given him a 3rd and 4th term.

It was only after the illegal spying didn’t deliver the election results they expected that these Obama officials morphed into a coup.

Now it’s time for justice.

Americans Outraged and Want Justice! Mueller Witch Hunt Will Go Down as Second Democrat Coup of US Government @JoeHoft https://t.co/9gEW9BF95d via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) March 23, 2019

There are some terrific ways to deliver justice to the coup plotters short of capital punishment. Obama/Clinton/Carter/Page/Rosenstein and many others should enjoy lengthy public trials, but no matter the outcome one thing should be on the coming agenda post 2020… IMPEACH OBAMA!

That’s right. Impeach the illegal spying coup leader. He doesn’t have to be in office in order to be impeached and tried in the Senate. It’s happened before to a Cabinet Secretary.

The Constitution allows only two penalties as a result of impeachment: removal from office, and being banned from holding future federal office. Technically, it is probably the case that Congress could impeach a President who had left office in order to prevent them from holding future office in the Federal government. This would not only prevent a one-term president from returning to seek another term at a later time but would prevent a former president from running for Congress or serving in the cabinet of a future president or as a federal judge or Supreme Court justice. …there is some precedent for the idea. In the 1870s, Ulysses S. Grant’s Secretary of War, William Belknap, was impeached on charges of corruption and bribery. He resigned his cabinet post before the House could actually vote to impeach him, but the House went ahead and impeached him anyway. There was a lengthy debate in the Senate over whether it had the power to put Belknap on trial for the charges brought by the House, since Belknap had resigned. In the end the trial went forward…

Republicans should make this their 2020 election platform. Elect us so that we can finally deliver a shred of justice, at long last, and make sure the enemy domestic can never hold any public office for the rest of his miserable life.

Republicans tend to be useless so we’re not holding our breath.

#LockHimUp