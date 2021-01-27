TEXIT: Texas Rep. Introduces Bill Allowing Residents Vote on Seceding From the U.S.

Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann introduced a bill on Tuesday allowing Texans to vote on seceding from the USA.

House Bill 1359, also known as the Texas Independence Referendum Act, would let residents vote on if the Texas Legislature should create a joint interim committee to create a plan for independence for the state.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In a press release provided to The Gateway Pundit, the Texas Nationalist Movement explained that “the bill would give Texans an opportunity to head to the polls in November of 2021 and start the process of reasserting our status as an independent nation. If the people vote in favor, the bill provides for the establishment of a committee to begin working on a transitional plan which would address all of the issues related to decoupling from the federal government.”

Today, I filed HB 1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act. For decades, the promises of America & our individual liberties have been eroding. Now is the time for the People of Texas to have the right to decide their own future. #LetTexansVote #Texit https://t.co/VTKosQKGBl pic.twitter.com/X2gDIDjYrv — Kyle Biedermann (@KyleBiedermann) January 26, 2021

Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller added that, “this bill is simply to put the question to the people of Texas. Even if legislators don’t personally support TEXIT, at a minimum, they should support your right to publicly debate and vote on the issue. Your representatives either believe that you are smart and responsible enough to make this decision, or they believe that they know what’s best for you regardless of what you think. There is no middle ground.“

“The people of Texas are sick and tired of living under 180,000 pages of federal laws administered by 2.5 million unelected bureaucrats,” said Miller. “At the end of the day, the best people to govern Texas are Texans, and this vote will give us that chance.”

Representative Biedermann said that the national government is failing Texans and they should be allowed to vote on leaving the union.

“This Act simply lets Texans vote through a referendum. This decision is too big to be monopolized solely by the power brokers in our Capitol. We need to let Texans’ voices be heard! Voters of all political persuasions in Texas can agree on one thing, Washington D.C. is and has been broken,” Biedermann said in a statement. “Our national government continuously fails our working families, seniors, taxpayers, veterans, and small business owners. For decades, our federal government has eroded the promise of America and our individual liberties. It is now time that the People of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future. This is not a left or right political issue. This is simply about allowing Texans the right to vote.”