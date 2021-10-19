Texas Sheriff Deputizes Citizens To Protect County From Biden’s Illegal Alien Invasion

Kinney County, Texas Sheriff Brad Coe has had enough of Biden’s constant of stream of dangerous illegal aliens pouring through the border.

Sheriff Coe took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and that includes protecting the citizens who elected him. This week, the Kinney County Commission approved Sheriff Coe and Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith’s plans to deputize citizens to help protect their county.

100percentfedup.com reports: Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up and Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit interviewed Sheriff Coe and Brent Smith about their plan and how they are in the initial stages of implementing it. According to Sheriff Coe, his deputies have encountered illegal aliens from over 151 countries. Coe explained that illegal aliens seeking asylum are going into neighboring Val Verde County, where they are being processed and shipped across the country, while criminals who are unable to qualify for asylum are making their way into his county, causing him to make a historic decision to deputize citizens to defend them.

Watch the interview here: