Texas Residents Rise up Against UnAmerican Lockdown: “Fire Fauci!”

Protesters in Texas are demanding the state be reopened and Dr. Anthony Fuaci be fired amid the ongoing lockdown measures.

“Fire Fauci!” a group of people chanted on Saturday.

“Let us work! Let us work!” was another chant shouted by the angry residents.

Chant of “Let us work!” pic.twitter.com/6dXgDwKn3y — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) April 18, 2020

Rally’s underway on sidewalk outside State Capitol in Austin pic.twitter.com/13EZor2ZCD — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) April 18, 2020

Dailycaller.com reports: The rally, called “You Can’t Close America,” is just the latest in a number of protests taking part in state capitols across the nation.

Protests have broken out in North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, and several other states.

President Donald Trump appeared to show support to the protesters in a series of tweets Friday, where he called for states to be “liberated.”

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” all appeared in tweets sent by the president.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Trump announced federal guidelines this week for reopening the country.