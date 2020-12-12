The Texas Republican Party laid the groundwork for secession after SCOTUS rejected their lawsuit challenging the presidential election results.
A statement released by the Texas Republican Party chairman reads:
“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressmen, have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable.”
“This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” the statement continues.
It ends with an ominous sentence that declares the “Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”
Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The decision means all Trump-nominated justices on the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, sided against the president’s case. The Electoral College will meet to vote Monday to make Biden the next president of the United States.
The lawsuit all but ends President Trump’s chances at overturning the results of the election in key swing states.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Texas Republicans Hint at Secession After SCOTUS Betrayal: ‘Our Constitution Is Finished’ - December 12, 2020
- Rudy Giuliano Vows to Fight Deep State After SCOTUS Rejects Texas Lawsuit: “We’re Not Finished” - December 12, 2020
- Kamala Harris Named in Biden Email as Key Contact on Shady China Deal - December 12, 2020