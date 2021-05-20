Texas Officially OUTLAWS Mask Mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has issued an executive order outlawing the enforcement of unconstitutional mask wearing in the state, and will issue $1000 fine to any official who attempts to do so.
The order will come into full effect on June 4th and will apply everywhere, including in schools.
As of May 21st the fines can be issued to any government entity that attempts to force people in the state wear a face diaper.
Abbot declared that “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities.”
Summit.news reports: Abbot has been pushing to permanently scrap face masks for some time now, along with other restrictions, which were lifted back in March.
At the time, Joe Biden and the leftist media labelled the move “Neanderthal thinking”:
The stats tell a different story, however:
