Texas Officially Declares Biden’s Presidency ‘Illegitimate’

Texas lawmakers have officially declared Joe Biden’s election in 2020 as ‘illegitimate’ – meaning he is no longer recognized as President of the United States by Texas Republicans.

Over 9,000 Texas Republicans visited Houston for the annual GOP convention this past weekend.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The latest blow to the legitimacy of the 2020 election was presented in the documentary “2020 Mules” on widespread ballot trafficking in the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit continues to release more and more footage of ballot traffickers dumping handfuls of ballots illegally in ballot drop boxes in Michigan.

Reuters reported:

Republicans in Texas formally rejected President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform that calls homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.”

The party’s embrace of unfounded electoral fraud allegations in a bedrock Republican state came as a bipartisan congressional committee seeks to definitively and publicly debunk the false idea that Biden did not win the election…

…”We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States,” the Texas party said in a resolution, passed in a voice vote at its convention.

Texas is a major player in U.S. national politics, with 38 electoral votes, the second highest after California. Voters there have backed Republican presidents for the past four decades.

The White House had no comment.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, about two-thirds of Republicans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. State and federal judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies challenging the election while reviews and audits found no evidence of widespread fraud.