Texas Lt. Gov. to Biden and Beto O’Rourke: Try and Take My AR-15 and ‘See How That Goes’

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick responded to Joe Biden’s gun control partnership with notorious gun-grabber ‘Beto’ O’Rourke by suggesting O’Rourke come to his office and try to confiscate his AR-15 and “see how that goes.”

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden announced last week that far-left O’Rourke will be joining his team and leading his gun control push.

During a Democrat debate in September, O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-17.”

During a rally in Texas Monday night, Biden invited failed presidential candidate O’Rourke on stage and claimed it wouldn’t be the last time the public sees him.

“You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me,” he told the former U.S. representative. “You’re going to be the one who leads this effort, I’m counting on you. We need you badly,”

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick reacted to the partnership between Biden and O’Rourke by saying:

Joe Biden says a lot of dopey things, you have a whole list of them and play them a lot. The dumbest thing he has said is he’s going to put Beto O’Rourke in charge of getting our guns. I’m telling you, that just added two or three points to President Trump’s victory in November if it’s the ‘Biden and Beto Show’.

Patrick also suggested O’Rourke should began his confiscation efforts at Patrick’s house. Patrick said, “[Beto] said he was coming to take our AR-15s. I have one, I want to invite him to my house first and see how that goes.”