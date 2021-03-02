Texas Gov Lifts Mask Mandate & Business Restrictions Says ‘Its Time To Open Texas 100%’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he is lifting Covid-19 restrictions in his state.

“COVID-19 has not disappeared”, Abbot said, “but it’s clear that state mandates are no longer needed”.

“it is now time to open Texas 100%” he said.

RT reports: Abbott delivered the “exciting news” during a speech to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, informing the assembled small business and community leaders that the mask mandate – in place since July – was no more.

“We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent,” Abbott said in a statement on Tuesday – Texas’ Independence Day. “Make no mistake, Covid-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

The announcement that businesses would be permitted to operate at full capacity going forward doubtless came as a relief for those establishments struggling to return to full operation in the wake of one of the worst storms in Texas’ history. The snowstorm late last month took out power, heat, and other utilities to over four million Texans, killing dozens.