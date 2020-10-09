Texas Democrat Mayoral Candidate Arrested, Charged With 109 Counts For Mail-In Ballot Fraud Scheme

Texas Mayoral candidate Zul Mohamed, a Democrat, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with 109 counts of voter fraud involving mail-in ballots and is now facing 20 years in prison.

Zul Mohamed, 39, was running to become Mayor of Carrollton, just north of Dallas, but he got caught in a mail-in ballot scheme.

“Mail ballots are inherently insecure and vulnerable to fraud, and I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections. My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this form of fraud,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

Law enforcement was tipped off after an anonymous person requested absentee ballots be sent to a PO Box which supposedly belonged to a nursing home.

When investigators contacted the senior citizens from the nursing home whose ballots had been requested to be sent to the PO Box, they learned that the individuals had not applied for ballots.

When investigators learned that the PO Box was obtained with a fake Texas driver’s license they began to surveil the post office.

Wednesday night the box of absentee ballots was picked up at the post office facility.

The Democrat mayoral candidate’s home on the 1600 block of Bennington Drive in Carrollton was then searched by law enforcement and they found the box of absentee ballots in his possession with many already open.

Sheriff Tracy Murphree said, “The fact an actual candidate for public office would engage in these activities is appalling.”

Zul Mohamed, a Democrat mayoral candidate in Carrollton, TX has been arrested and charged with voter fraud.

Mohamed was arrested and taken to the Denton County Jail. He has been charged with 25 counts of Unlawful Possession of Ballot/Ballot Envelope w/o Request of Voter, and 84 counts of Fraudulent Use of Mail Ballot Application.

“The fact that we caught it this time, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened in elections past. I’m sure it has. Just people are paying more attention. I think election officials are paying more attention. I think they’re keeping a closer eye on it. I personally believe voting by mail is a dangerous thing,” Murphree said.

If convicted, Mohamed faces up to 20 years in prison.

So when is Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar getting arrested and charged for carrying out a similar ballot harvesting scheme?