Texas Becomes First State To Potentially Outlaw Chemtrails

Texas is set to become the first State to potentially outlaw the spraying of aerosolized particulate matter into the skies – a phenomenon commonly referred to as “chemtrails.”

In a new petition, the group Clean Skies Texas is collecting signatures to ask state representatives to pass laws banning dangerous atmospheric aerosol spraying without prior approval and testing of the chemicals being sprayed.

Infowars.com reports: The petition states: “We, the undersigned, are concerned Texas citizens who demand our State Legislators pass legislation to protect our families, pets, crops, water and environment from any and all negative side effects of County, State, Federal, Military, as well as any corporation, NGO or non-profit organization spraying of our sky.”

Besides creating atmospheric pollution in the form of hazy skies and blocked out sunlight, Clean Skies Texas goes on to note testing of “rainfall, ground water, and soil indicates that some of the substances or particulates being sprayed are oxides of aluminum, barium, and strontium.”

“The greatly elevated exposure of humans and all living things to aluminum oxide and other toxic metal compounds as well as other aerosolized substances or particulates is causing respiratory problems and other negative health conditions,” the petition states.

“Humans, pets, and wildlife are harmed; farm crops and soils damaged; forests are suffering and in many places dying; and water is polluted. Regardless of the justification used for this continuous ongoing spraying, it is extremely harmful to our health and our environment.”

Clean Skies refers individuals to geoengineering.org to view their extensive research on the topic, and additionally provides evidence showing the federal government has procured numerous weather modification patents as well as produced research papers on “Weather and Climate Modification” dating back to the 1960s.

The petition comes as top geoscientists published a paper in the “Advances In Social Sciences Research Journal” last September accusing the United Nations of engaging in a conspiracy to destroy the Earth’s environment.

In their paper, James Marvin Herndon and Mark Whiteside warned humanity’s “time is short to permanently end all geoengineering activities,” specifically “aerosolized coal fly ash, they say are sprayed out of jets” and “into the troposphere” where it’s “systematically breaking down Earth’s support systems and poisoning life on this planet.”

The US federal government has tacitly admitted the practice goes on in the form of Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), which former CIA Director John Brennan noted is “a method of seeding the stratosphere with particles that can help reflect the sun’s heat in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do.”

“An SAI program could limit global temperature increases reducing some risks associated with higher temperatures, and providing the world economy additional time to transition from fossil fuels. This process is also relatively inexpensive,” Brennan said during a Council on Foreign Relations conference.

A request for comment from Clean Skies Texas was not immediately returned.