Texas AG’s Office Arrests 9 People For Illegal Voting Scheme

Nine people have been arrested in Edinburg, Texas in connection with an illegal voting scheme, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Guadalupe Sanchez Garza, Araceli Gutierrez, Brenda Rodriguez, Rosendo Rodriguez, Cynthia Tamez, Ruby Tamez, Belinda Rodriguez, Felisha Yolanda Rodriguez and Jerry Gonzalez, Jr., will all be prosecuted by the Hidalgo County DA’s Office.

Democrats have long claimed that voter fraud does not exist, however there is increasing evidence that not only does it exist, there is a voter fraud epidemic in the United States, and the Democrats, who have been so eager to claim that voter fraud is a conspiracy theory, are at the heart of the dirty dealings.

The arrests in Texas follow an investigation where political workers recruited people who agreed to fraudulently claim residential addresses so they could vote in specific city of Edinburg municipal races.

“Illegal voting, particularly an organized illegal voting scheme orchestrated by political operatives, is an affront to democracy and results in corruption at the highest level,” said the Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“Each illegal vote silences the voice of a law-abiding registered voter. My office will continue to do everything in its power to uncover illegal voting schemes and bring to justice those who try to manipulate the outcome of elections in Texas.”

Valley Central reports: According to jail records, a $1,000 bond has been set for Felisha Yolanda Rodriguez. A $10,000 bond has been set for Araceli Gutierrez, Brenda Rodriguez, Rosendo Rodriguez, Belinda Rodriguez and Jerry Gonzalez, Jr.

The other suspects arrested have not had their bonds set as of Thursday afternoon.

More arrests are expected in connection to this investigation. Details are limited but District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says that one more arrest is possible.