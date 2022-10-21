Texas AG Calls For Prosecution Against Those Involved In “Grotesque” Child-Friendly Drag Show

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for legal prosecution against those involved in an explicit drag performance in front of children.
A drag queen performer sang sexually explicit lyrics, simulated a sex act and flashed underwear in front of children at an “all ages” event on Saturday in Plano, Texas.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“This is grotesque, disturbing behavior. Under Texas law, local district and county attorneys are charged with taking up the mantle to protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts,” Paxton said.
Latest Videos
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Summit News reports: The performer can be seen going up to a small child, while adults in the background cheered the person on with dollar bills being waved, at which point the performer “flashed underwear in front of children” – as Daily Caller described.
At least one young girl could be seen with a confused and disturbed look on her face. The dancer twerked to a song that had the lyrics, “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet. P*ssy good enough to eat” and “F*ck me all night”…
AG Paxton also urged greater legal protections for children in response: “What’s more, in 2023, the Texas Legislature should amend the Texas Penal Code to expressly prohibit this kind of grossly sexual conduct and empower my Office to prosecute when district and county attorneys refuse,” he said.
Journalist Sara Gonzales of BlazeTV captured the video content, which has since gone viral and driven outrage:
“This is something that was overtly sexual,” she said. “And now apparently the left is gaslighting me into thinking that I’m somehow the crazy one for having a problem with this.”
An advertisement for an upcoming drag show said minors were allowed to attend with an accompanying parent or guardian, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reported.
In further footage of the event, a little girl can be seen encouraged by the crowd to “tip” a drag dancer with dollar bills…
The restaurant and bar that hosted the event has boasted there will be more: “Following the October 15 event, Ebb & Flow’s Drag Brunch will take place on a monthly basis with dates to be announced soon,” an event page cited by Fox Newsindicated.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Welsh Government Lawyer Who Wrote Covid Laws Took His Own Life After Struggling With Work Pressure - October 21, 2022
- Texas AG Calls For Prosecution Against Those Involved In “Grotesque” Child-Friendly Drag Show - October 21, 2022
- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns - October 20, 2022