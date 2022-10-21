Texas AG Calls For Prosecution Against Those Involved In “Grotesque” Child-Friendly Drag Show

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for legal prosecution against those involved in an explicit drag performance in front of children.

A drag queen performer sang sexually explicit lyrics, simulated a sex act and flashed underwear in front of children at an “all ages” event on Saturday in Plano, Texas.

“This is grotesque, disturbing behavior. Under Texas law, local district and county attorneys are charged with taking up the mantle to protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts,” Paxton said.

🚨 I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking.



“My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet

P*ssy good enough to eat…f*ck me all night”



It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVghUT0ORb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 18, 2022

Summit News reports: The performer can be seen going up to a small child, while adults in the background cheered the person on with dollar bills being waved, at which point the performer “flashed underwear in front of children” – as Daily Caller described.

At least one young girl could be seen with a confused and disturbed look on her face. The dancer twerked to a song that had the lyrics, “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet. P*ssy good enough to eat” and “F*ck me all night”…

AG Paxton also urged greater legal protections for children in response: “What’s more, in 2023, the Texas Legislature should amend the Texas Penal Code to expressly prohibit this kind of grossly sexual conduct and empower my Office to prosecute when district and county attorneys refuse,” he said.

Who are these women attending this pornographic event in Plano TX where children were in attendance? pic.twitter.com/AVgzezv6jS — River Flint (@RiverFlint1) October 19, 2022

Journalist Sara Gonzales of BlazeTV captured the video content, which has since gone viral and driven outrage:

“This is something that was overtly sexual,” she said. “And now apparently the left is gaslighting me into thinking that I’m somehow the crazy one for having a problem with this.” An advertisement for an upcoming drag show said minors were allowed to attend with an accompanying parent or guardian, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reported.

In further footage of the event, a little girl can be seen encouraged by the crowd to “tip” a drag dancer with dollar bills…

Full footage from the “all ages welcome” drag brunch event in Plano, TX.



A dominatrix with a whip, a little girl forced to tip a man wearing prosthetic breasts, and sex toys being given away.



This is child abuse. Help us stop it at https://t.co/Fztyk27mLC pic.twitter.com/YfJRDjuNQz — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 19, 2022

The restaurant and bar that hosted the event has boasted there will be more: “Following the October 15 event, Ebb & Flow’s Drag Brunch will take place on a monthly basis with dates to be announced soon,” an event page cited by Fox Newsindicated.