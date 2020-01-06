Terrorist Qassim Soleimani’s Corpse Carried into Tehran in Chevy Truck Made In USA

Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassim Soleimani was killed with an American-made drone and his coffin was carried into Tehran in an iconic American-made car.

Despite Obama’s attempts to destroy the United States manufacturing economy, it looks like President Trump’s timeless mantra still stands: “Buy American.”

Qassim Soleimani's corpse was transported back to Tehran in a Chevy, an iconic American automobile revered around the world, even in Iran.
On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, the senior commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime is threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader, even placing a bounty on the head of the president.

Soleimani, a ruthless terrorist mastermind, was behind the deaths of at least 600 US soldiers in Iraq.

