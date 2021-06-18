Terrorism Found To Be ‘Thriving’ Under Biden Administration

Islamic terrorism is set to make a massive comeback following the Biden administration entering the White House, according to reports.

As Biden systematically seeks to unravel the Middle East achievements of President Trump, initiate new wars, end U.S. oil independence, and re-arm Iran, it’s just a matter of time before Islamic terrorists re-emerge as the world’s number one threat.

Magainstitute.com reports: As a prime example, one of his first foreign policy actions was stripping the terrorist designation from the Houthis in Yemen, part of the Zaidi sect of Islam. And, gosh, soon afterward, Biden and company became concerned only when the Houthis began committing terrorist acts. Acts which could have been and should have been prevented but for Biden’s bumbling.

Amidst Biden’s burgeoning number of historic blunders, consider this: A Pew Research Center study reveals the fanatical religious preferences and cultural norms of Muslims–independent of sect–in regions around the globe.

Most compelling, among Muslims who support Sharia, the median percentage who favor executing individuals who leave Islam is as follows, by region:

South Asia 76%

Middle East 56%

Southeast Asia 27%

Central Asia 16%

SE Europe 13%

Defectors Beware

Depending on the region, one out of eight Muslims (as in Southeast Europe) to as many as six out of eight (in Southeast Asia) approve of executing defectors from Islam. Even if the percentages are off by a wide margin, shockingly, hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world agree that anyone who seeks to forsake Islam should be put to death.

Try to imagine a cabal with anywhere from 13% and 76% of its members believing the group has the right to murder you if you if you seek to leave. Whether you were born into the group, married a group member, or voluntarily joined, you are in this group for life.

No Way Out

Given your experiences with the group, or as a result of your travels, suppose that you’re now inclined to leave this group. According to the group’s code, you have no right to leave and if your intentions are discovered, your life is at stake. Would any civilized society tolerate such a group?

A Religion, or a Cult?

In the U.S., we’ve seen cult leaders who, in their erroneous belief that they had God-like powers, would rather kill themselves and their followers than allow people to defect. We have witnessed fanatical leaders, such as the Reverend Jim Jones and the Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh, who believed it was their right to sacrifice their own people when they deemed fit.

A movement such as Islam, however, represents nearly 1.9 billion people, 24% of the world’s population. The leaders and media voices of this movement believe they have the divine right to execute anyone who deigns to leave the group. Is this not a cult that enslaves its people mentally at the least, if not physically and emotionally, with little or no hope of making free choices?

This is a sinister cancer where the individual is subordinated to the will of who knows what. In civilized societies, should a belief system such as Islam be deemed a religion at all?

Careless and Clueless, or Calculating and Cutthroat?

Is it realistic to presume that no one within the Biden Administration has any idea of the high-risk game they are playing in the Middle East? Even Susan Rice, who famously circulated a phony story for two weeks following the Benghazi attack, knows better.

Many observers contend that Rice is Biden’s chief puppet master, calling the shots for him on a wide variety of fronts. Or, more plausibly, she receives her directives from Barack Obama, who is enjoying his arm’s length third term. Regardless, here we are, a mere five months into the Biden Administration and the security of the region, our relationship with key players, and indeed, the global balance has already been upset.

This would be comical, like Keystone Cops, if the stakes weren’t so high. As with migrants and cartel operators licking their chops at the laughably easy ways to penetrate the U.S. southern border, do you suppose that Al Qaeda members, and ISIS remnant, don’t already have plans in motion to undermine us?

Donald Trump’s policies not only kept wars from sprouting, he forged alliances between Israel and others. He strengthened our relationship with key players in the region. Trump knew exactly what he was doing, unlike Biden and his feckless administration, which appears to be clueless–or worse, intentionally failing–on multiple fronts.