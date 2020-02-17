Terrified Cher Admits NONE Of The Dems Running For President Can Beat Trump

Hollywood celebrity and pop star Cher spoke sense for what is probably the first time in her life, admitting that Joe Biden carries too much negative baggage to defeat Trump and none of the other Democrat candidates have any chance in November either.

The Oscar-winning Moonstruck star threw Biden under the bus in a tweet admitting that the former vice president has too “many strikes against him.” She added that Biden is a “good, honest man” who could be president, “but not run 4 pres.”

Trust & Love In Candidate Is Heaven..BUT WE LIVE HERE🌎.

FOR ME ITS LESSER OF TWO EVILS.I LOVED JOE, BUT JOE

HAD MANY STRIKES AGAINST HIM. MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE..HES A GOOD, HONEST MAN WHO COULD BE PRES, BUT NOT RUN 4 PRES.

He Doesn’t Do Social Media,&

He’s Joe Warts & All. — Cher (@cher) February 15, 2020

Cher also dismissed the entire crop of Democratic presidential hopefuls, writing that none of them appears able to beat President Trump in November.

The left-wing Hollywood star said that Democrats need a “magnetic leader to bring us to together, with impeccable background, who can hit the ground running.”

Don’t Think Dems Running 4

PRES.Can Beat Trump.WE NEED DEM WITH STRONGEST CHANCE 2 WIN MAJORITY OF🇺🇸,& INSPIRE AMERICANS OF ALL COLORS,TO FIGHT

TO THE END,AS A FAMILY.WE NEED MAGNETIC,LEADER TO BRING US TOGETHER,WITH IMPECCABLE-BACKGROUND,

WHO CAN HIT GROUND RUNNING.we need🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) February 15, 2020

Cher also posted a question to her 3.7 million Twitter followers, asking what they would think if Mike Bloomberg asked Hillary Clinton to be his vice presidential running mate.

🐥🐣What Would You Think if Bloomberg asked Hillary To Be His VP⁉️ — Cher (@cher) February 15, 2020

Last year, Cher posted a foul-mouthed rage tweet stating that Nancy Pelosi should be our president, not that ‘WHORE’ Trump.