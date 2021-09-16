Terrified Baby Screams for Its Life As Joe Biden Leans In To ‘Sniff and Kiss’

September 16, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Baby cries out in terror as Joe Biden leans in for his signature sniff and kiss
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Joe Biden couldn’t resist his signature creepy sniff and kiss of a baby during his visit to Golden, Colorado on Tuesday.

Biden has a history of inappropriately touching people, sniffing them and sometimes kissing them against their will. Disturbingly, he seems to favor very young children.

Biden was in Colorado to promote his Communist Green New Deal plan. After rambling about wind turbines for a few minutes, a maskless Joe then began mingling with the crowd.

After greeting people, Biden spotted a young baby with rosy cheeks and immediately rushed over.

The baby began screaming in terror as Joe leaned in, without asking, for his usual grope. The baby was so frightened it tried to push Biden away.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.