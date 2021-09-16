Terrified Baby Screams for Its Life As Joe Biden Leans In To ‘Sniff and Kiss’

Biden has a history of inappropriately touching people, sniffing them and sometimes kissing them against their will. Disturbingly, he seems to favor very young children.
Biden was in Colorado to promote his Communist Green New Deal plan. After rambling about wind turbines for a few minutes, a maskless Joe then began mingling with the crowd.
After greeting people, Biden spotted a young baby with rosy cheeks and immediately rushed over.
The baby began screaming in terror as Joe leaned in, without asking, for his usual grope. The baby was so frightened it tried to push Biden away.
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- NY Times: John Durham To Indict Clinton Lawyer - September 16, 2021
- Rigged Forever: Dems Vow to BAN Future Recalls After Gavin Newsom’s ‘Win’ - September 16, 2021
- London’s High Court Vows to FORCE Prince Andrew To Face Child Sex Charges: “No One Is Above the Law” - September 16, 2021
Children innately sense dangerous predators..