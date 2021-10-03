Tens of Thousands Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ in Romania: “Down With the Government”

Tens of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets or Romania to protest the ‘New World Order’ Covid restrictions currently being imposed upon the nation.

Enormous crowds flooded the streets of Bucharest to voice their opposition to vaccine passports, curfews for the unvaccinated, and a slew of other draconian measures imposed upon them in the name of Covid.

Nearly 20,000 people marched in University Square and Victory Square outside government buildings in Bucharest on Saturday, loudly chanting “Freedom without certificates” and “Down with the government.” WATCH:

Huge protest in Bucharest, Romania in front of govt headquarters against weekend curfew for unvaccinated people and new mandatory health pass rules. pic.twitter.com/YKCmNA83BO — 🧢מאק (@beingrealmac) October 2, 2021

The protests are in response to the Romanian government recently rolling out new restrictions, banning unvaccinated people from entertainment venues and imposing curfews on them.

Rt.com reports: Authorities also issued mask mandates for indoor and outdoor public spaces in areas with more than six coronavirus cases per 1,000 residents, including the capital.

Massive protests in Bucharest against compulsory vaccination and the closure of the unvaccinated in the house after 8.00 pm 🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩🇦🇩 pic.twitter.com/vzT3yAeXOO — Daniela Pirvu, MD (@Dana61895636) October 2, 2021

Romania, which is home to some 19 million people, ranks second-lowest for vaccinations across the 27-member state EU bloc, with less than 28% of the population vaccinated with two doses. On Tuesday, Romania began ‘recommending’ a booster jab, and sought to make vaccinations mandatory for doctors and other healthcare staff.

With a total of 1.24 million officially recorded cases and some 37,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Romania has seen a sharp spike in new infections over the past weeks, as authorities fear hospitals will soon run out of intensive care units.

🔴Nouvelle manifestation pour le 12ème samedi consécutif contre le #PassSanitaire et l'#ObligationVaccinale à #Paris comme ici avec le cortège des #GiletsJaunes, très encadré par les forces de l’ordre. #manifs2octobre #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fSzAL4UXnp — Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, in France, some 48,000 people hit the streets for the ninth consecutive weekend of protests. Rallies began in mid-July after President Emmanuel Macron’s government introduced a system that made presenting a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test obligatory for those wishing to visit a restaurant, theater, cinema, or shopping mall, as well as those traveling on long-distance trains.