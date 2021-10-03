Enormous crowds flooded the streets of Bucharest to voice their opposition to vaccine passports, curfews for the unvaccinated, and a slew of other draconian measures imposed upon them in the name of Covid.
Nearly 20,000 people marched in University Square and Victory Square outside government buildings in Bucharest on Saturday, loudly chanting “Freedom without certificates” and “Down with the government.”
WATCH:
The protests are in response to the Romanian government recently rolling out new restrictions, banning unvaccinated people from entertainment venues and imposing curfews on them.
Rt.com reports: Authorities also issued mask mandates for indoor and outdoor public spaces in areas with more than six coronavirus cases per 1,000 residents, including the capital.
Romania, which is home to some 19 million people, ranks second-lowest for vaccinations across the 27-member state EU bloc, with less than 28% of the population vaccinated with two doses. On Tuesday, Romania began ‘recommending’ a booster jab, and sought to make vaccinations mandatory for doctors and other healthcare staff.
With a total of 1.24 million officially recorded cases and some 37,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Romania has seen a sharp spike in new infections over the past weeks, as authorities fear hospitals will soon run out of intensive care units.
Meanwhile, in France, some 48,000 people hit the streets for the ninth consecutive weekend of protests. Rallies began in mid-July after President Emmanuel Macron’s government introduced a system that made presenting a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test obligatory for those wishing to visit a restaurant, theater, cinema, or shopping mall, as well as those traveling on long-distance trains.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Tens of Thousands Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ in Romania: “Down With the Government” - October 3, 2021
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: Vaccine Passports Are All About Population Control - October 3, 2021
- As NASCAR Fans Chant ‘F*** Joe Biden,’ NBC Tells Viewers Not To Believe Their Lying Ears: ‘They’re Chanting Let’s Go Brandon’ - October 3, 2021