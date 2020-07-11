Tens Of Thousands Protest Netanyahu’s Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis In Israel

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Huge crowds packed one of the largest squares in Tel-Aviv to protest the governments mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and its harsh economic fallout.

RT reports: The rally at Rabin Square, which is a traditional protest spot in the city, was staged by self-employed, small business owners and students, who claim that, unlike salaried workers, they never received the promised financial help from the government.

The demonstrators, who also neglected self-distancing rules, carried banners, which read “Let us breathe” and jokingly asked for charity money to be sent to them via a baking app.

צומת השלום כעת. המשטרה נותנת שלוש דק להתפזרות, יש לי תחושה שזה לא יקרה pic.twitter.com/gX6CBAV0Js — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) July 11, 2020

The Jerusalem Post paper reported that the event was attended by some 80,000 people, however other estimation say the rally was lower in size.

אלפים בכיכר רבין. יש הטוענים שזאת ההפגנה הגדולה ביותר בכיכר מאז שהתפרצה הקורונה בישראל. @N12News pic.twitter.com/GXepDSqQHJ — אור רביד | Or Ravid (@OrRavid) July 11, 2020

“No more games,” Ronen Mili, one of the protest organizers, said. “We waited for four months and haven’t seen a dime.”

Protests against the corruption in Israel.

Against CrimeMinister Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/SbqH8m6Zhc — Israeli Digital Messaging (@DigitalIsraeli) July 11, 2020

Israel had imposed strict lockdown measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 in March, banning public gatherings and all entertainment events, while only allowing the most essential specialists to go to work.

The measures were lifted in May under public pressure as unemployment rate reached staggering 21 percent. But the restrictions had to be reinstated as the virus made a comeback.

Israel, which is populated by nine million people, has registered 37,000 coronavirus cases, with 350 fatalities. PM Netanyahu has recently said that the country is “in a state of emergency” over Covid-19.