Tens of Thousands of Canadians Rise Up To Reject New World Order – Media Blackout

Tens of thousands of Canadians have risen up to reject the New World Order’s attempts to restrict their freedom and impose vaccine passports.

Thousands of angry citizens gathered in the streets of Montreal on Saturday to protest the coming implementation of vaccine passports that is set to rollout on September first.

The mandatory papers will control individual access to ordinary activities, such as events, bars, restaurants and gyms.

NEW – Large protest against the domestic vaccine passport in #Montreal, Canada.pic.twitter.com/yXtYzTkEue — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 15, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Protesters held signs that said “NO Vaccine Passports” as they chanted for their freedom. Even a few Trump flags made an appearance in the massive crowd.

The State-sponsored fake news hacks at Montreal Gazette claimed this was a crowd of “hundreds,” but the view from a helicopter says it all.

Protesters were demanding that the government immediately hold an emergency public debate to reverse the Soviet-style mandate because it is discriminatory and infringes on their civil rights.

Unsurprisingly, officials did not grant their requests, citing the emergency powers that have enabled them to commit these gross violations of liberty since the start of the pandemic.

They fear an open discussion because it would potentially fuel ‘dangerous conspiracy theories.’

According to them, noticing that the majority of new cases are among the vaccinated is akin to believing in lizard people.

Premier Francois Legault has rejected the idea of a debate, saying it would expose Quebecers to inaccurate, dangerous conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Instead of listening to citizens, the liberal-dominated government is expected to put even more restrictions in place as new Covid variants continue to spread across Canada. Canadian Prime Minister, Justin ‘blackface’ Trudeau, just announced that all federal employees, as well as any travelers on planes, trains, or ships, must be fully vaccinated by the Fall.

Canadians are planning to protest until the government makes changes and allows a public forum and they know these tyrants won’t give up their newfound authority without a fight.

Canada is just the latest country to experience a massive uprising. Americans should wake up and follow suit.