Temperatures Drop As Hazardous Smoke From California Wildfire Blocks The Sun

The wildfire in California has generated so much smoke that it is now blotting out the sun and cities are steeped in the dangerous clouds of smoke.



According to the US National Weather Service, this has caused surface temperatures to drop by as much as 10 degrees Farenheit (6 Celsius).

The area around the Camp Fire is so bad anyone venturing outside in the cities of Gridley and Chico are advised to wear surgical-grade respirators

California’s state Capitol and the afternoon sun, choked in #CampFire smoke. Sacramento’s fashion accessory has become a mask. pic.twitter.com/SKj3QjEqu2 — John Myers (@johnmyers) November 15, 2018

Choking conditions are expected to continue through the weekend for much of the affected area.

The Camp Fire has burned 140,000 acres, claimed at least 56 lives, and is 40% contained. The smoke is so bad that anyone in the cities of Chico or Gridley who venture outdoors without a surgical-grade respirator are putting themselves in danger.

Current air quality across much of the region is very poor. Check with https://t.co/XYTBpMFjzh and your local air quality board for more information. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rao8t4gvwD

— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2018

The air in the immediate vicinity of the fire is considered “hazardous” — the worst it can be — and the poorest in the U.S. AirNow has an “unhealthy” rating for the air from Sacramento to Livermore, and it’s only a little better for San Francisco.

The smoke is so thick “it prevents the sunlight from reaching the surface,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento. “It prevents surface heating.” –Bloomberg

Will a surgical mask help protect you from #wildfire smoke? How about a bandana? Nope. You’ll need a special #N95 respirator mask – and you’ll need to wear it correctly: https://t.co/C8LJ7kqfCD @KHNews #Sacramento #CampFire pic.twitter.com/2D7zXQGb5g — Emily Bazar (@emilybazar) November 15, 2018

The poor air quality is expected to stick around through next week before the weather patterns shift – which will potentially blow smoke to the East, Chandler-Cooley told Bloomberg by telephone.