Teen Who Mowed down Mom and Baby Avoids Prison Thanks to Soros-Appointed Los Angeles DA George Gascon

A teen who mowed down a mother and her 8-month-old baby has been spared prison thanks to Soros-appointed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

In August 2021, a 16-year-old driver plowed over a mother and her infant.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The mother, identified as “Rachel,” was pushing her infant in a stroller down an alleyway when the teen sped up in a stolen vehicle and ran over her.

“I thought those were the last moments of our lives; we were dead,” the mother, who asked to be identified only as Rachel, wrote in a victim’s impact statement. “That feeling, along with the memory of a car accelerating directly into us, will haunt me forever.”

A good Samaritan rammed the stolen vehicle with his pickup truck.

The crime was caught on surveillance videos.

WATCH:

Despite the crime being caught on video with multiple witnesses present, Gascon’s office gave the teen the lightest possible sentence.

The victim called the attack attempted murder and lashed out at Gascon in a statement.

“I was also told that his record would be wiped clean when he turns 18,” Rachel said in a statement according to Fox News. “How on earth can that be? He tried to murder two innocent pedestrians. Murder. And we have video evidence. My child would be dead if I hadn’t been there to protect him.”

“George Gascon doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there and would rather reward the monsters like [the juvenile suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences,” Rachel continued. “DA Gascon is telling him and every other thug in LA County that it doesn’t matter if you try to murder people. Why are Gascon’s policies prioritizing the livelihood of rotten monsters when my child, my baby, who is incapable of protecting himself, is left to fend for himself, and is essentially being told his life doesn’t matter?”

