Teen Who Mowed down Mom and Baby Avoids Prison Thanks to Soros-Appointed Los Angeles DA George Gascon

A teen who mowed down a mother and her 8-month-old baby has been spared prison thanks to Soros-appointed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.
In August 2021, a 16-year-old driver plowed over a mother and her infant.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The mother, identified as “Rachel,” was pushing her infant in a stroller down an alleyway when the teen sped up in a stolen vehicle and ran over her.
Latest Videos
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
“I thought those were the last moments of our lives; we were dead,” the mother, who asked to be identified only as Rachel, wrote in a victim’s impact statement. “That feeling, along with the memory of a car accelerating directly into us, will haunt me forever.”
A good Samaritan rammed the stolen vehicle with his pickup truck.
The crime was caught on surveillance videos.
WATCH:
Despite the crime being caught on video with multiple witnesses present, Gascon’s office gave the teen the lightest possible sentence.
The victim called the attack attempted murder and lashed out at Gascon in a statement.
“I was also told that his record would be wiped clean when he turns 18,” Rachel said in a statement according to Fox News. “How on earth can that be? He tried to murder two innocent pedestrians. Murder. And we have video evidence. My child would be dead if I hadn’t been there to protect him.”
“George Gascon doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there and would rather reward the monsters like [the juvenile suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences,” Rachel continued. “DA Gascon is telling him and every other thug in LA County that it doesn’t matter if you try to murder people. Why are Gascon’s policies prioritizing the livelihood of rotten monsters when my child, my baby, who is incapable of protecting himself, is left to fend for himself, and is essentially being told his life doesn’t matter?”
Fox News reported:
A California teen convicted of plowing a car into a mother and her 8-month-old son will spend just five months in a diversionary program thanks to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, according to the woman who survived the crash.
Despite shocking surveillance video of the Aug. 6, 2021, incident, numerous eyewitnesses and initial felony charges, the teen will serve his sentence at a “juvenile probation camp,” an alternative sentence less severe than juvenile detention.
Gascon’s office called the final sentence of five to seven months in youth camp “an appropriate resolution.”
“Fortunately, the baby was uninjured, and the mother received a laceration to her elbow,” his office told Fox News Digital Friday. “The Sheriff’s Department agreed with the felony charges that were filed. At arraignment, the minor admitted two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one felony count of hit-and-run. The Probation Department recommended, and the court sentenced the minor to a youth camp for five to seven months, an appropriate resolution.”
Juvenile justice is meant to “rehabilitate young people,” the statement continued.