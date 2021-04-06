Teen Girls Who Murdered Uber Driver Get Plea Deal – No Prison Time

The two African American teenage girls who murdered an uber driver earlier this month in broad daylight have received a plea deal ensuring they won’t be placed in a prison facility.

The brutal murder was captured on camera by a witness in D.C. The video shows the 13 and 15-year-old girls attempting a carjacking against 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar. Instead of fleeing the scene after the car that they were trying to steal crashed and rolled on its side, one of them began looking for her cellphone that was in the vehicle – while calmly walking past her victim's dead body.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The identities of the girls are not currently public, but one is from the DC and the other is from nearby Fort Washington, Maryland.

D.C. Police Commander Ramey Kyle told FOX 5 that they are investigating one of the suspect’s involvements in another carjacking in January.

A GoFundMe for the victim’s family has raised over a million dollars.

“We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon,” read part of a statement on the family’s GoFundMe page.