A teenage boy faces a possible 14 year prison sentence for re-posting the New Zealand mosque shooting video on social media.

A judge denied bail for the 18-year-old after he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with re-posting a widely circulated livestream video of Friday’s massacre.

Australia’s Nine News reports:

An 18-year-old New Zealander accused of sharing a live-stream of a mass shooting across two mosques that left 50 dead has been denied bail.

Police have said the man – who cannot yet be named – was not involved in the attack in Christchurch allegedly carried out by Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 28, on Friday.

Appearing in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, the accused was granted interim name suppression but was declined bail by Judge Stephen O’Driscoll.

The details behind the bail decision cannot be published.

He will appear in court again in April.

The teen faces two charges: one of sharing the live-stream and a second for posting a photograph of one of the mosque’s attacked with the message “target acquired” along with other chat messages “inciting extreme violence”.

If found guilty, could face up to 14 years’ jail.