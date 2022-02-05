Neil Young is a typical left-wing dirtbag and hypocrite, according to Ted Nugent, who sent a message to the ageing Canadian rocker about rocking in the free world.

Nugent slammed the ageing Canadian rocker for his demand that Spotify censor Joe Rogan due to his podcasts about Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to Nugent, Neil Young has done so many “mind-destroying chemicals” that he “doesn’t know what happy is anymore” and has “no common sense.

“All you can do is pray for him and ignore his stupidity,” added Nugent.

Last week, Young got on his high horse and penned a petulant open letter to Spotify, in which he declared the popular streaming service “can have (Joe) Rogan or Young. Not both”.

According to the ageing rocker and left-wing activist, Joe Rogan needs to be censored because his podcast is “very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about Covid”.

Shortly after, the ‘Old Man’ singer removed his catalogue from Spotify. Since then, a number of additional left-wing radicals including Joni Mitchell have followed Young’s lead and pulled their music off Spotify.

In a recent interview with Kristi Leigh, Nugent weighed in on the matter in his own characteristic style.

“I hope he’s healthy and happy, but I think his brain is so burnt, he doesn’t know what happy is anymore. If he is ‘rockin’ in the free world,’ then he wants to censor somebody who’s bringing information from world-renowned virologists and epidemiologists and calling that misinformation, but he’s gonna quote Joe Biden as the decree of… Are you kidding me?

“When you do that much mind-destroying chemicals upon yourself, your brain is burnt and you struggle to find logic, truth and common sense. Neil Young has no common sense. He’s out of his mind. And all you can do is pray for him and ignore his stupidity. That’s what I do,” Nugent said.