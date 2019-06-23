Ted Lieu Vows to ‘Destroy’ Trump in Court & Drag Hope Hicks to Congress

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu has vowed to “destroy” the Trump administration in court and drag Hope Hicks back before Congress to answer questions she evaded on Wednesday.

Lieu, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was speaking to Erin Burnett on CNN when he revealed his cunning his plan.

“They wouldn’t even ask us where her desk was located,” Lieu said of the testimony by Trump’s former White House communications director.

Theblaze.com reports: Lieu excoriated the White House for claiming “absolute immunity” for Hicks, and objected to the presence of White House legal counsel at the hearing.

The White House said there was no legal compulsion for Hicks to answer questions about her time at the White House, nor during the transitional period between the election and the inauguration.

Lieu promised to sue the White House and force Hicks to answer questions she avoided.

“We’re sending this up for litigation, they’re going to get destroyed in court, we’re gonna call Hope Hicks back,” he said.

Lieu said that Hicks and the White House attorney objected 155 times to questioning from the House Judiciary Committee.

“So essentially all she did is basically jack up her legal fees,” he added, “she can’t escape answering these questions in the future.”

“I am watching Obstruction of Justice in action,” he tweeted on Wednesday during the testimony.

Here’s the video of Lieu’s promise: