Ted Cruz Launches #WalkAwayFromNike Campaign After Unpatriotic Behavior

Sen. Ted Cruz has launched a #WalkAwayFromNike campaign following the company’s unpatriotic behavior this week.

The sneaker brand recently pulled its Betsy Ross Flag shoes to after Colin Kaepernick complained the new US flag-themed sneakers were “offensive.”

“I love America. I stand for the anthem, respect the flag & honor the men & women who fought to defend our Nation. I respect Free Speech & I’m exerting mine,” Cruz tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“[U]ntil @Nike ends its contempt for those values I WILL NO LONGER PURCHASE NIKE PRODUCTS. #WalkAwayFromNike RT if you agree,” he added.

In another tweet, Cruz wrote: “It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag…. @NFL #HappyFourth.”

Breitbart.com reports: The Wall Street Journal reports although the shoes in question, the Air Max 1 USA, are already manufactured and ready to ship, Nike abruptly decided to dump the product after one of Nike’s commercial spokes-babies, failed quarterbackg Colin Kaepernick, whined that the 13 star flag created by Betsy Ross at the request of George Washington, is connected to the slave era.

The backlash was immediate, even the fully cucked-out Joe Scarborough agrees that Nike’s decision was outrageous.

Thus far, Cruz’s call for a boycott has over 21,000 comments, 20,000 retweets, and 44,000 likes.

While I’m always opposed to organized boycotts, there does come a point where my disgust with a company makes it impossible for me to purchase its products. CNN is at the top of that very short list. When I’m going through the Netflix queue, even if the program looks interesting, once I see that CNN logo, it’s an automatic no sale.

Another business I’ll have nothing to with anymore is Helga’s House of pain, but for reasons that are none of your business.

Gillette seems determined to make that list, as well.

Nike, however, has finally crossed the line.

Compared to a lot of political people, I have a much higher tolerance for this kind of stuff than most. I still go to the movies. I still stop at a Starbucks occasionally. I still buy Apple products. I purchased some Nike running shoes recently, even after the company had hired that jerk-off Kaepernick as its spokesman.

Hey, it’s a free country. If Nike wants to hire Kaepernick, wants to appeal to his crowd, who cares? Nike should make shoes for everyone — even the drooling morons who believe a rick, spoiled, cop-hating, flag-trashing, talentless football player is the next Martin Luther King.

But for Nike to attack the American flag in this way, and to do it over the 4th of July… For Nike to believe so strongly that the American flag — the symbol of freedom and liberty all around the world — represents oppression… Well, that crosses a line.

This isn’t me calling for anyone else to #WalkAwayFromNike, this isn’t me calling for a boycott, or even joining a boycott. But at the same time, I have to be honest: my days of buying Nike products are over –not because I’m boycotting the company, but because I’m so goddamned disgusted with Nike I just can’t do it anymore.