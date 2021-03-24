Ted Cruz Sounds the Alarm: ‘This Is It, They’re Coming for All Our Guns’

Senator Ted Cruz has sounded the alarm on the Democrats’ imminent plan to take away guns from law-abiding Americans.

On Tuesday, Sen. Cruz slammed Democrats during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence for trying to “take guns away from law-abiding citizens.”

“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse,” Cruz said.

Cruz also noted that “every year, firearms are used in a defensive capacity to defend women, children, families roughly a million times a year in the United States. And the Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims will create more victims of crimes, not less.”

“Let’s target the bad guys, the felons, the fugitives, those with mental disease; let’s put them in jail. Let’s stop them from getting guns. Let’s not scapegoat innocent law-abiding citizens and let’s not target their constitutional rights.”

WATCH: