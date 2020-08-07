Ted Cruz Slams ‘Racist’ Oprah For Talking ‘Utter BS’ About ‘White Privilege’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has launched an eviscerating attack on Oprah Winfrey, slamming her as a “racist” for pushing the “white privilege” myth.

Oprah is talking “utter BS” when she complains that a “caste system” in America gives white people a “leg up” and makes life easy for all white people, according to Ted Cruz.

Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us:



"You still have your whiteness. That's what the term 'white privilege' is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.”



What utter, racist BS. https://t.co/02PADVJkrZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2020

Oprah was speaking on a new episode of her show, which streams on Apple TV+, titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1.”

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Oprah said during a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” according to TheBlaze.

“[Whites have a] leg up,” she added. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue.”

So much wokeness. And, as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out on Twitter, so much “utter, racist BS.”