Ted Cruz Slams ‘Racist’ Oprah For Talking ‘Utter BS’ About ‘White Privilege’

August 7, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has launched an eviscerating attack on Oprah Winfrey, slamming her as a "racist" for pushing the "white privilege" myth.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has launched an eviscerating attack on Oprah Winfrey, slamming her as a “racist” for pushing the “white privilege” myth.

Oprah is talking “utter BS” when she complains that a “caste system” in America gives white people a “leg up” and makes life easy for all white people, according to Ted Cruz.

Oprah was speaking on a new episode of her show, which streams on Apple TV+, titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1.”

There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Oprah said during a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” according to TheBlaze.

[Whites have a] leg up,” she added. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue.

So much wokeness. And, as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out on Twitter, so much “utter, racist BS.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)