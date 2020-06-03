Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed Justin Timberlake after the singer called on his legion of social media followers to donate to an organization providing bail money for arrested “protesters.”

On Saturday, Grammy Award-winning popstar Timberlake added his voice to the coterie of virtue-signaling celebrities urging supporters to follow in their footsteps by bailing out rioters who have been arrested.

“Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund,” the actor and musician tweeted.

“The freedom fund is combating the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: minnesoatafreedomfund.org.”

Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020

Ted Cruz responded by suggesting that Timberlake instead offer his financial support to the law-abiding citizens who have fallen victim to the looters and rioters.

“Justin, how about giving your millions to a fund to help the African-American and Hispanic small businesses that are being burned & looted, rather than a fund to bail out the spoiled (often white) ANTIFA terrorists who are destroying minority communities?” Cruz tweeted.

Justin, how about giving your millions to a fund to help the African-American and Hispanic small businesses that are being burned & looted, rather than a fund to bail out the spoiled (often white) ANTIFA terrorists who are destroying minority communities? https://t.co/klWyoy4fwn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2020

Cruz’s powerful response to Timberlake comes as the country experiences yet another night of violent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, according to Breitbart.

However, as President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have emphasized, many of the protesters seem to be associated with radical leftist groups including Antifa and have engaged in lawless behavior.

Video after video shows rioters assaulting police officers and pillaging businesses — many of which are minority-owned — in the name of “justice.”

That was in full display in Philadelphia on Sunday as rioters destroyed a line of police vehicles as officers moved to protect local businesses from looters.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley noted that many of those businesses needing protection from protesters were, in a twist of irony, minority-owned.

The @PhillyPolice arrived to help save businesses where many of the poorest residents shop for food&clothes on S. 52nd Street. Many are minority owned businesses&police vehicles were then Vandalized as officers were outside at the stores, then vehicles set on fire @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/j7u9stkmUX — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 31, 2020

Minority business owners in Minneapolis, Minnesota, faced similar hardships over the weekend as rioters consumed the city, as the Los Angeles Times detailed:

Some tried to protect their businesses against looting by taping messages of solidarity in their windows, including “African owned business” and “We support our small diverse and minority businesses.”

But those windows were broken overnight, too, leaving security guards sweeping up the shattered glass Friday.

“We never expected this,” said Elmi, who like other merchants has also been buffeted by the lost business and travails the coronavirus has brought.

He noticed that even East Lake Street’s mainstays were looted, including Ingebretsen’s, a Nordic bakery and meat market where residents line up at Christmas to buy lutefisk, pinnekjott, and yulecake.

Elmi and his restaurant supplier, Mohammoud Abdi, said the damage reminded them of their youth in Somalia, where they watched militants roam and the government lose control of the country.

Former Secret Service agent and conservative commentator Dan Bongino also slammed Timberlake, posting a viral video showing a group beating a woman outside of a Rochester business with lumber and asking, “Is @jtimberlake going to bail them out?”