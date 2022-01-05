Ted Cruz: ‘It’s Time to Impeach Dementia Joe’

Senator Ted Cruz has called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden this year, citing “multiple grounds” for his immediate removal from office.

Cruz, speaking with Michael Knowles and Liz Wheeler, discussed Trump’s impeachment scam and the future of Biden’s presidency during in an interview on the show “Verdict with Ted Cruz” recently.

Knowles joked that Democrats will try to attempt to impeach Trump again and would even try to impeach him if he were dead.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Knowles then asked Cruz as to whether a Republican-controlled House of Representatives would ever consider impeaching Biden. Cruz stated that he felt there was a possibility that it might happen and that the Democrats had “crossed the line” with their attempts to impeach Trump.

He went on to say that if the Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives, Biden may face impeachment proceedings in 2022.

Cruz said, “I do think there is a chance of that, whether it is justified or not, as we talked about when Verdict launched, the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him.”

“One of the real disadvantages of doing that, and it is something you and I talked about at great length, the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, what is good for the goose is good for the gander.”

“I said at the time, when we have a Democratic president and a Republican House, you can expect an impeachment proceeding, that is not how impeachment is meant to work. But I think the Democrats crossed that line.”

Cruz stated that Biden’s actions on immigration might be grounds for impeachment, but added that there could be other impeachable offenses.

“I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment. Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

“That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment but there may be others. Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play.”

Cruz also expressed his continued confidence in the Republicans’ ability to retake control of the House. He estimated the likelihood of this occurring at 90/10, adding that “it may even be higher than that.” He went on to say that he believes folks in Washington believe the Republicans will win the House of Representatives. He predicted that the Senate would be evenly divided though.