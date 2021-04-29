Ted Cruz Is All Of Us As He FALLS ASLEEP During Joe Biden’s Boring Speech

Ted Cruz brilliantly captured the mood of the nation on Wednesday night after he was spotted sleeping during President Joe Biden’s lackluster speech to Congress.

An hour into Biden’s snoozefest, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz could be seen dozing off as Biden droned on about the border crisis.

Biden was discussing the influx of migrants at the southern border, arguing in support of his proposal to handling it when the camera cut to Cruz, who had fallen asleep.

Cruz briefly opened his eyes up as the cameras were on him – but after blinking and glancing around the room, he went back to sleep again.

Foxnews.com reports: The senator’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment – but he responded to a tweeted video of his quick snooze with a single message: “#BoringButRadical.”

Apparently he woke up after that – tweeting praise for North Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal of Biden’s address, which immediately followed the presidential speech.

“Well done, @SenatorTimScott on tonight’s Republican response,” Cruz wrote. “Tim outlined Republican values and leadership — a sharp contrast to Biden’s radical vision for our country that would turn the American Dream into an American nightmare.”

Well done, @SenatorTimScott on tonight’s Republican response.



Tim outlined Republican values and leadership — a sharp contrast to Biden’s radical vision for our country that would turn the American Dream into an American nightmare. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2021

Biden has proposed an immigration reform bill which he urged Congress to pass to “fix” American migrant policy, and argued that the crisis should be addressed on the ground in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to prevent migrants from coming to the U.S. to begin with.

He invited Republicans to offer counter proposals during his speech. But he offered little in the form of a stopgap measure or a short-term solution to the crisis.

And Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the administration’s effort to handle the influx of migrants at the border, hasn’t even visited it.

If none of those solutions work, he asked Congress to come up with its own bipartisan solutions, even if they addressed only little bits of the crisis at a time.

Republican attorneys general from border and non-border states have sued the president over his handling of the crisis so far, according to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

According to the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, there were more than 1,000 unaccompanied minors in Customs and Border Protection custody and another 22,000 in HHS care as of Tuesday.

Last month, authorities reported a record number of children crossing the border illegally among the more than 172,000 migrants CBP officers encountered in March alone.