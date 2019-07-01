Ted Cruz Demands Investigation After Portland Mayor Fails to Stop Antifa Thugs

Senator Ted Cruz has blasted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for failing to stop Antifa thugs from attacking citizens.

According to Cruz, Wheeler ordered police “to let citizens to be attacked”, and has called on law enforcement to launch an investigation into his actions.

On Saturday, Quillette gay Asian journalist Andy Ngo was beaten by several masked Antifa attackers during a protest.

Ngo was hospitalized after the attack with suspected brain bleed, according to his attorney Harmeet K. Dhillion.

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Following the attack Michelle Malkin set up a GoFund me account for Ngo, who was also robbed during the attack. So far $77,000 has been raised for Andy Ngo.

Senator Ted Cruz, himself a victim of leftist violence, lashed out on Twitter following the brutal attack.

Cruz called on federal law enforcement to investigate and bring legal action against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler who reportedly called on police officers to stand down on Saturday.

Cruz also called on law enforcement to find and prosecute the “violent felons” behind the attack.

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

Michelle Malkin also chimed in…