Ted Cruz Introduces Bill Banning Fed Govt From Keeping Vaccine Database

Senator Ted Cruz has introduced a bill prohibiting the federal government from creating and maintaining a vaccine database.

It follows President Biden’s announcement that he was sending outreach teams door-to-door to try and coerce Americans into getting their Covid jabs.

In a tweet on Thursday, Cruz said: “When the Biden admin calls for ‘targeted’ ‘door-to-door outreach’ to get people vaccinated, it comes across as a g-man saying: ‘We know you’re unvaccinated, let’s talk, comrade”

He added “My bill to ban federal vaccine passports prohibits the feds from maintaining a vaccine database”.

Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday to target people in their own homes in an effort to ‘encourage’ them into taking the jab.

“Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door by door – literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people,” he threatened during his speech about coronavirus.

The volunteers taking part in their “Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance” have even been told to ignore ‘no soliciting’ signs and other ‘helpful hints’.