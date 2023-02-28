Ted Cruz: Dr. Fauci Is Killing ‘Millions of Children’

Senator Ted Cruz has blasted Anthony Frauci for putting the lives of millions of American children at risk due to his involvement in the development of the Covid-19 virus.

“Dr. Fauci’s behavior on this has been abominable,” Cruz said in an interview with Fox Business.

“I think he has done more damage than any bureaucrat in the history of the United States,” Cruz continued, adding “He has championed policies that have hurt millions of Americans, hurt millions of school kids in particular.”

“And he has also done more to damage the credibility of the United States government when it comes to medical and scientific advice because Dr. Fauci allowed his advice to be politicized,” Cruz added.

“We know Dr. Fauci in writing asked Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook to suppress references to the origin of COVID being from a Chinese government lab,” Cruz went on, adding he did so because “there’s a very real possibility that Fauci himself bears culpability.”

“I believe Dr. Fauci has lied to Congress, which is a felony, when he has stated that the federal government did not fund gain of function research in in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Cruz declared.

“Since then, the National Institutes for Health in writing has contradicted that. And if the Biden Justice Department were enforcing the law, they ought to be investigating Dr. Fauci for lying to Congress, which is a federal crime. To date, the Biden DOJ has been too political to hold Dr. Fauci accountable.”

Watch:

Dr. Fauci’s behavior has been abominable!



He’s championed policies that have hurt millions of Americans and he has destroyed the government’s credibility to give medical and scientific advice. pic.twitter.com/68fLJlzr1f — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2023

Summit.news reports: It emerged earlier this month that Fauci is now profiting handsomely from speaking engagements months after leaving his position in the Biden administration, to the tune of up to $100,000 per appearance.