Ted Cruz: Democrats ‘Fully Intend to Impeach Trump’ Regardless of Facts

Senator Ted Cruz has warned that the Democratic Party are hellbent on impeaching President Donald Trump, regardless of the facts contained in Robert Mueller’s final report.

“If anyone thinks that the Mueller report being concluded is the end of the Democrats’ attempt to take down President Trump, they haven’t been attention the last two years,” Cruz said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: He said Democrats were already pivoting away from Mueller’s findings, which have not yet been released. Cruz said “yesterday the Mueller report was the end all and be all.” But now that it appears there won’t be further indictments, Democrats will find another way to impeach Trump, he added.

“The extreme left in the Democratic Party, they have so much anger and hatred directed at the president that we’re going to see the Democrats moving forward with impeachment whatever the evidence,” Cruz said … They fully intend to impeach the president and they don’t care about the basis.”

In the months leading up to the conclusion of Mueller’s investigation, Democratic leaders backed away from an impeachment rallying cry. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said on “Fox News Sunday” that it is “way too early” to talk about impeachment, asserting that Congress needs to see all the facts.

Cruz would not go as far to say the Mueller investigation was a “witch hunt” as Trump frequently said, but called it a “fishing expedition.”

Mueller delivered his final report to the Justice Department Friday. Attorney General William Barr is working to get a summary of the report released to Congress by the end of the day.