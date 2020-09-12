Ted Cruz Demands Criminal Investigation Into Netflix and ‘Cuties’ For Distribution of Child Porn

Netflix and the makers of the film “Cuties” must be investigated by the Department of Justice for producing and distributing child pornogaphy, says Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) who adds “it is a serious crime to produce or distribute material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, including the filming of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Following Netflix’s disturbing promotion and defense of its new pornographic film “Cuties” that sexualizes young children, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter calling on the Department of Justice to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the makers of the film “Cuties” violated federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

In the letter to Attorney General Bill Barr, Sen. Cruz wrote:

“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity. These scenes in and of themselves are harmful. And it is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways.

Disturbing scenes from Netflix’s film “Cuties” which “fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity.“

Sen. Cruz concluded:

“As you know, the Department of Justice has a significant role in preventing the sexual abuse of children. The Department enforces federal criminal law making it a serious crime to produce or distribute material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, including the filming of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. […]

“Although the First Amendment provides vigorous protection for artistic expression, it does not allow individuals or for-profit corporations to produce or distribute child pornography. Accordingly, I urge the Department to investigate the production of ‘Cuties’ and Netflix’s distribution of the film in order to determine whether Netflix, any of its executives, or anyone involved with the making of ‘Cuties’ violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.”

Are we really surprised that a company that would give contracts to Obama, Susan Rice and is partially owned by Soros condones pedophilia and child-twerking?#CancelNetflix — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) September 10, 2020

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has also condemned Netflix for releasing the controversial film, calling the movie “child porn” and warning potential Netflix subscribers that they will be “complicit” in encouraging pedophiles and helping to fuel the child sex trafficking trade if they decide to stream the movie.

Gabbard’s condemnation adds to the growing Congressional scrutiny of Netflix over its decision to distribute the sexually charged movie.

In a blistering tweet posted late Friday, the former Democratic presidential candidate blasted Netflix, citing the fact that 1 in 4 victims of sex trafficking are children.