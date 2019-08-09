Ted Cruz: Colleges ‘Trying Really Hard To Raise a Generation of Pansies’

Universities and colleges across America are raising a generation of “pansies” who “think they have a right not to be offended” and “a right not to hear ideas that are scary”, according to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

School may be out for the summer, but that didn’t stop Sen. Cruz from conducting a clinic for America’s youth on Friday.

“What is this sense that you have a right not to be offended? You have a right not to hear ideas that are scary?” he continued. “Look, the entire purpose of university is to hear ideas that are scary.”

During a speech at the Young America’s Foundation’s 41st annual National Conservative Student Conference, the Texas lawmaker chastised academia and U.S. college campuses, Campus Reform reported.

“For those watching at home on C-SPAN, there are no safe spaces in this room,” Cruz said.

The senator emphasized the need for Americans to defend liberty: “Liberty works, liberty is powerful.”

“The Democratic Party has gone stark-raving nuts,” he said, adding that Democrats are “galloping” to the far left.

WesternJournal reports: During the address, Cruz encouraged those listening to engage in open discussions in their classrooms and to focus on our freedoms.

“What young person in your right mind would want government to control every aspect of your life?” he asked rhetorically. “We have a message that is much more powerful than that, which is: The person in charge of your life is you.”

It’s no surprise that YAF welcomed the man’s visit and his message.

Cruz earned a standing ovation when he asserted that students ought to make their own choices rather than have “some damn bureaucrat in Washington” control them.

Even so, the senator rightfully persisted in keeping his index fingers aimed at college administrators and faculty who have turned campuses into pillow-soft, soggy havens.

“Look, one of the saddest things we’re seeing is our colleges and universities are trying really hard to raise a generation of pansies,” Cruz said, as Campus Reform reported.

Too bad college leftists probably ignored his speech while putting on their earphones and returning to their safe spaces. God forbid students be allowed to think for themselves, particularly with the 2020 election looming.

Rather than realizing the senator is onto something, those in academia’s fantasyland are more interested in Cruz control.