Ted Cruz: Cities Who Withhold Police Will Be Held Liable to Property Owners

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation to make local governments liable for damage to property owners if they withhold police protection during rioting and civil unrest.

On Sunday, President Trump rejected the request of Minnesota governor Tim Walz for $500 million in federal funds to help rebuild the destruction caused by recent Black Lives Matter riots.

Over the weekend, Sen. Cruz announced that he is introducing legislation to make local governments accountable for such damage caused.

“Minnesota Dems willfully allowed Minneapolis to burn & then blamed the police whom they demonized,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

“Now, they want the fed govt to pay the bill.“

“I’m introducing legislation to make local govt liable to private property owners if officials deliberately withhold police protection.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Cruz’s statement comes after President Trump’s administration rejected a $500 million federal aid request from the state of Minnesota following damage the city of Minneapolis and others received during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

“The Governor is disappointed that the federal government declined his request for financial support,” the office of Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, said in a statement. “As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through.”

Minneapolis officials have estimated that more than 1,000 properties were damaged during the widespread looting, arson, and vandalism that took place during the days and weeks that followed Floyd’s death.

Since Floyd’s death, activists have called for major police reform, and some local governments have pledged to scale down the amount of funding they allocate to law enforcement.

In Minneapolis, the local city council voted to dismantle the Police Department as it is currently structured.

Trump has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and calls from its leaders to defund police departments.

“The vast majority of police officers are selfless, courageous public servants,” Trump said earlier this month. “They’re great men and women.”