Ted Cruz Caves In – Turns Traitor

Senator Ted Cruz has withdrawn his support for Trump and in an interview claims that the former president’s rhetoric on election fraud was “reckless and irresponsible”.

Cruz says that Trump failed to present evidence of voter fraud, even though the senator pushed similar claims himself and voted against certifying the election results in Biden’s favor.

It appears that Cruz has turned traitor and is selling out Trump to protect his own political career.

Senator Ted Cruz: “President Trump’s rhetoric, I think, went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly he won by a landslide; there was massive fraud… the campaign did not prove that in any court.” pic.twitter.com/5kakpr2duf — Poli Alert (@polialertcom) February 1, 2021

This is part of Cruz’s interview covered by The GatewayPundit:

Senator Ted Cruz: “President Trump’s rhetoric, I think, went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly—and he said over and over again—he won by a landslide; there was massive fraud; it was all stolen everywhere. That evidence, the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election it has to be based on the evidence, and so simply saying the result you want, that’s not responsible and you’ve never heard me use language like that. What I’ve said is voter fraud is real, and we need to examine the evidence, and look at the actual facts; and in particular, what is the evidence of how much voter fraud occurred, and did it occur in sufficient quantities and in sufficient states to alter the outcome of the election. That would have been the mandate of the election commission; to assess.”

And later around the 25-minute mark, he refers to the events of January 6th, 2021 as “a terrorist attack on the United States Capital.”

Republicans better wake up! They either act now or the GOP will be the minority party in the United States moving forward.