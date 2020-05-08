Ted Cruz Blasts City Council Resolution Deeming ‘Chinese Virus’ a Hate Speech Term

Sen. Ted Cruz blasted the San Antonio City Council following news that they were set to vote on a resolution labelling terms for the coronavirus’s chinese origin as “hate speech.”

“Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Kung Fu Virus’ as hate speech and ‘all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation,’” San Antonio, Texas, investigative reporter Jaie Avila revealed on Twitter Thursday.

Upon hearing the news, Cruz responded to a tweet from talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, and called the move “nuts.”

This is NUTS. SA City Council behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge, triggered by Chick-fil-A & the words “Wuhan virus.” If they want to investigate someone, start with NYT & CNN who both repeatedly (and rightly) referred to it as “the Chinese coronavirus.” #NoSpeechPolice https://t.co/a10BZAvleQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2020

The measure was passed unanimously by the far-left San Antonio City Council shortly after after Cruz’s tweet.

Resolution against Hate Speech just passed unanimously by the San Antonio City Council. — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

“Hate speech is more dangerous than the virus itself,” council member Manny Pelaez said during the voting process.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: President Trump and others were widely criticized by the press for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” despite the fact scientists have concluded the virus originated there.

“It’s not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate,” Trump told reporters in mid-March.